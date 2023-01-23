RIL: No respite on capex, debt

As such, amid broader market chaos, shares of RIL are down by nearly 8% so far in the financial year 2023. In comparison, the Nifty50 index is up by 3.7%. The lack of tariff hikes in the telecom business has also played spoilsport on investor sentiment. In Q3, the lack of tariff hikes has meant Reliance Jio’s average revenue per user (Arpu) was up by a mere 0.6% sequentially to ₹178.2. “We note the outlook on telecom earnings has been recently impacted by the sector being unwilling to take a tariff hike as factored in by the Street," said analysts at Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) in a report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}