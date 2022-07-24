RIL O2C slips in Q1; triggers awaited

A key disappointment in Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) June quarter (Q1FY23) results has been the lower-than-expected show put up by the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. The operating environment was pretty strong during the quarter with the benchmark Singapore gross refining margin (GRM) averaging at about $20 a barrel, up from $8 a barrel in the March quarter (Q4FY22). This had raised expectations from RIL’s O2C segment, which includes the refining and petrochemicals businesses. In Q1, the O2C segment’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) was nearly ₹19,900 crore, up almost 40% vis-à-vis Q4. However, this fell short of expectations, with the O2C segment’s Ebitda being 14% below JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd’s estimates of around ₹23,200 crore.