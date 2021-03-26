RIL opts for control in Den, Hathway, rather than full ownership

Even so, analysts maintain, buying out these firms completely won’t help RIL. As an analyst from a multination brokerage firm points out, “One, Jio anyway has control with 51%. Buying everything means delisting - where minorities benefit and Jio has to forgo more cash. Not much upside for that investment." As things stand, RIL can control these companies now anyway without having to make full investments. To be sure, the former promoters still hold a small stake in both the firms. Taking the companies private would entail buying out their stake as well, increasing the cost for RIL.