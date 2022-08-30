RIL paves way for the future but risks linger

Further, in the O2C (oil to chemicals) business, RIL plans to invest ₹75,000 crore over the next five years to expand capacities in existing and new value chains. The company’s plans in the New Energy vertical would hold it in good stead in terms of costs and environment, and social and governance (ESG) scores. RIL’s FY22 annual report states, “This new growth engine holds great promise to outshine all our existing growth engines in just 5-7 years." This would help RIL achieve net zero carbon emission status by 2035.