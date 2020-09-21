RIL’s dominance is reason behind $200 bn valuation

Perhaps, as analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities allude to, it all boils down to dominance. “For investors grappling with RIL’s large outperformance, four things are relevant to appreciate—(1) capital, (2) execution and (3) scale that result in (4) dominance. Valuations are less important except at extremes for certain stocks," they said in a 14 September note. Recent deals with Facebook and Google, as well as reports that a deal with Amazon is in the works, have further strengthened the view that RIL’s dominance is growing and that competition will be left far behind. Analysts also point out that while RIL’s competitors in telecom and e-commerce have struggled with regulators and policymakers, the firm has been relatively better off.