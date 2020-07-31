Further, RIL’s energy segments, which include refining and petrochemicals businesses, posted a rather tepid performance. True, expectations were low owing to the pandemic. Refining and petchem Ebitda declined year-on-year by 26% and 50%, respectively. Commenting on its petchem business, RIL said the quarter was challenging due to the covid-19 lockdown. It said the domestic industry and supply chains virtually came to a halt as both producers and converters shut down plants across India. Export realisations were lower.