RIL set for rebound in most segments in 2022

“With closures offsetting new capacity additions over CY20-22 and IEA projecting a return to pre-covid level of demand in 2HCY22, we see sustainable Singapore GRM recovery by mid-CY22E," said Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 9 January. RIL’s petrochemical volume, tracking 7% below pre-covid levels, should recover and support earnings, they added. Meanwhile, for investors, 2021 was a decent year with RIL’s shares rising by 19%, though lower than the 24% gain in the Nifty50 index. Hereon, unless big covid-led disruptions occur, recovery prospects for RIL’s segments seem stronger in 2022 vis-à-vis 2021. Last year, the retail business had only picked pace in the second half and so did refining. Both segments are rebounding now and domestic gas price and production outlook are upbeat.