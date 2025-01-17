RIL’s Q3 may have set the floor for the stock, but upside catalysts remain elusive
Summary
- Most brokerages are upbeat on the stock’s prospects after the Q3FY25 results, but a lack of clarity on listing the telecom and retail businesses continues to play spoilsport.
Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) stock’s underperformance in 2024 was striking, falling by 6% against Nifty50’s 9% gain. The good news is the December quarter (Q3FY25) results signal that the worst might be over in terms of pressure on its two businesses. Profitability in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) division and revenue growth in the retail segment grew year-on-year after declining in Q2FY25.