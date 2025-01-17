The O2C business has likely bottomed out despite continued year-on-year pressure on gross refining margins of transportation fuels such as petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF). Note that these fuels account for nearly 60% of the refinery’s throughput. Despite this, the segment reported 2% growth in Ebitda to ₹14,402 crore, reversing the trend of declining Ebitda in the first two quarters of FY25 (by 14% and 24%). The recovery is largely due to the sequential rise in margins on diesel and ATF, even as the margin on petrol dipped further