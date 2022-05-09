RIL’s capex is a sore spot; outlook decent

A key sore point has been that the capital expenditure (capex) has increased at a faster-than-expected rate and free cash flow (FCF) was negative. “RIL reported a negative FCF of ₹29,200 crore in FY22, in comparison to FCF generation of ₹7,300 crore in H1FY22. Capex increased to ₹1.2 trillion from ₹1.06 trillion in FY2021," said Hemang Khanna of Kotak Institutional Equities in a report on 9 May. RIL’s net debt was also high. “Our estimate of effective net debt increased to ₹88,300 crore from ₹59,400 crore at the end of FY21, partly reflecting the increase in deferred spectrum liabilities by ₹18,300 crore," Khanna said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}