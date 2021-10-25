At Reliance, retail business is becoming a new powerhouse

The digital services business didn’t disappoint on revenue and profitability. Average revenue per user (ARPU) during the quarter was ₹143.6 per subscriber per month, a healthy 3.7% growth over the last quarter. Ebitda margin at 47.0% was an expansion of 390 basis points y-o-y and 10 basis points sequentially. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. That said, subscriber additions were underwhelming for Jio. A customer base of 429.5 million at Q2-end meant a net addition of 23.8 million customers y-o-y. This was a decline from the customer base of 440 million in Q1. According to analysts, the trend here needs monitoring to assess whether this is an industry-wide trend due to the ongoing chip shortage.