Rise in production, sales volumes boost Coal India’s revival hopes

After several months of tepid volume growth and rising renewable capacities, investors had shied away from Coal India Ltd. Its stock dropped to all-time lows in October. But a recovery in sales and low valuations is lifting sentiments. November’s production and sales volumes were up 3.3% and 8% year-on-year (y-o-y). The stock gained 2.6% on Wednesday. However, it’s still about 39% away from its pre-covid highs.

While the lockdown impacted the company’s volumes significantly during the June quarter, a recovery in the September quarter with a 10% sales growth comes at a good time. Cumulative production is up 3% y-o-y and sales are down by just 1.8%.

View Full Image Room for improvement

Demand is up for thermal power generation lately. Power generation had slipped in April-August, but has recovered sharply since. Thermal fired electricity generation increased 10% y-o-y in November. Other user industries seeing a rebound in activities are contributing to better traction in coal demand too.

Improving demand is a positive for the company’s e-auction volumes and realizations. E-auctions’ premium ranged from 10% to 30% in November as against zero premiums in the first half of FY21. Credit Suisse India data also suggests that premiums are higher for spot and non-power auctions. This is paving the way for further e-auction price recovery in the fourth quarter.

While this is good, note that volume growth could slow down due to higher inventories at coal mines and power plants. Coal inventories are still above the 10-year average at power plants, despite a dip in inventories, note analysts.

“Even inventory at Coal India’s pits remain elevated at 52.4 mt (million tonnes) vs 20.9 mt last year. We believe this is likely to impact production growth in 4QFY21E," said analysts at Equirus Securities in a client note.

Still, plans to raise production to substitute imports could drive volumes. The company plans to achieve production of 1 billion tonnes by FY23-24 from about 602 mt. However, note that several plans to raise production in the past have seen little success.

Further, longer-term concerns could rise as private miners are exploring commercial mining. The increase in renewable capacities also poses a threat.

Another worry is the high receivables, which touched ₹21,200 crore in end-September against ₹14,400 crore in March.

But the low valuations and a high dividend payout ( ₹12 in FY20) are in favour of investors.

“Coal India faces headwinds from moderate electricity demand growth, rising share of renewables and commercial coal mining. However, with the stock trading at 2.3 times FY22 adjusted Ebitda, we believe these headwinds are priced in," said analysts at Equirus Securities.

Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

