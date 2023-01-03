PV pickup may face new hurdles in FY24

Meanwhile, the electric vehicle (EV) segment in PVs is still at a nascent stage. The penetration level was around 1% in 2022. Even so, companies are launching new models to tap into this market. Tata Motors’ EVs are seeing increased traction and are leading the way with the largest market share. Competitor M&M is scheduled to start deliveries of its electric SUV, XUV400 this month. M&M’s EV plans, which were unveiled last year, were among the factors that boosted investor sentiments towards the stock. In CY22, the shares of M&M surged 49%, exceeding the Nifty Auto index’s 15% returns.