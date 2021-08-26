The huge hit to discretionary spending should have taken a toll on India’s paint firms. After all, decorative paints fall in the discretionary category. But they have shown resilience. In fact, even after adjusting for the low base effect, they have shown stellar volume growth during the June quarter.

According to analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd, on a two-year compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) basis, Asian Paints Ltd, Indigo Paints Ltd and Berger Paints India Ltd have seen volume growth of around 9%, 8% and 5%, respectively, in Q1. Those at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities said that paint firms have shown strength, unlike other discretionary categories.

Commentary from company managements has been optimistic as well. They indicated that recovery in terms of volumes was led by metros, which outgrew rural areas. Not just volume growth, but for some such as Berger Paints, growth in value was higher than volume. Going ahead, paint firms are upbeat on demand and expect pent-up demand and gradual unlocking of the economy to help.

View Full Image Decent show

Further, to address the key concern of margin compression due to elevated input costs, paint companies have taken a slew of price hikes in Q1. Market leader Asian Paints has indicated further price increases to protect margins.

But paint companies are facing a big hurdle—competition. New entrants such as Grasim Industries Ltd and JSW Paints Ltd are turning up the heat on an already crowded market, analysts said.

In light of this, analysts are not comfortable with the valuations of paint stocks. “We continue to be bearish on the long-term prospects of the paints sector, despite the resilient performance in 1Q. With new entrants making a foray into an already crowded space, we believe the high valuation multiples are unjustified for a moderate-growth-outlook sector," analysts at IIFL Securities said in a report.

Bloomberg data shows that the one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) ratio of Berger Paints is at 84 times, making it one of the most expensive stocks. Asian Paints is trading at a PE multiple of 79 times. Kansai Nerolac Ltd, the leader in the industrial paints segment, is trading at a PE of 56 times.

“The sharp rally in paint stocks in the past year factors in positives such as market share gains from unorganized firms and their strong dealers’ network. Even though paint penetration in India is lower, stiff competition from new firms could make the fight for market share tougher. Existing paint makers could face a situation where they have to choose volumes over realizations. Given these factors, their valuations seem unjustified," said an analyst with a domestic brokerage house requesting anonymity.

