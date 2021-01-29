Rising competition, cost inflation could weaken Pidilite's bond with investors

For instance, Pidilite's impressive overall and C&B volumes growth comes on a low base of 2% and 3%, respectively. Analysts said even though Pidilite has been enjoying a near-monopoly and strong brand recall, in some of its product segments, it remains to be seen if volume growth sustains, now that competition is rising. Investors should note that leading paint companies have forayed into adjacent products, such as water proofing, where Pidilite has a large presence.