Rising competition dents gold loan firms’ appeal for investors

That said, between the two, Manappuram is said to be better placed than Muthoot. The former is not solely dependent on gold loans and has already diversified into verticals of home loans, vehicle finance and microfinance. Muthoot has also forayed into some of these segments, but its portfolio is largely skewed towards gold loans, with over 90% share. Manappuram expects its diversification strategy to start yielding results in a couple of years, aided by normalisation of credit cost in its microfinance business.