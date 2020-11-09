Rising competition, slowing growth to test Pidilite’s bond with investors

Analysts at Spark Capital Advisors India Pvt. Ltd say Pidilite's organic growth (adjusting for all acquisitions) over the last four years on a CAGR basis has been in low-single digits. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. This clearly highlights the growing competitive intensity in the category and also perhaps the slowing category growth. “The acquisition of Huntsman advanced material solutions is also clearly an effort in the same direction to consolidate its market share in the adhesives & sealants category and ‘acquire’ growth at all costs," the report added.