Rising crude prices keep ONGC, OIL India in the spotlight

With the news of OPEC continuing to extend production cuts till March 2021 to April 2021, oil prices may strengthen further. Analysts say “Saudi Arabia would continue its voluntary cuts of 1mnbopd (total cuts: about 2.9mnbopd), while Russia and Kazakhstan would be allowed to ease cuts slightly. Overall, the total OPEC+ production cuts still stand at 8mnbopd compared to pre-COVID levels," suggests MOFL data. Analysts expect oil prices coming under check with rising production from OPEC plus, but for now prices may stay firm.