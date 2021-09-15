Rising demand, green plans power shares of JSW Energy

This is positive for JSW’s 4,600-megawatt (MW) installed capacity, dominated by thermal power. The firm now has PPAs for 90% of its capacities. Meanwhile, the firm is planning to ramp up renewable power capacity. JSW’s renewable-led growth is expected to reach 10 gigawatts (GW) by FY25 and 20GW by FY30. The construction of 2.5GW capacity is progressing at a fast pace with PPAs falling in place. It has PPAs in place for its entire 810MW solar capacity (SECI -IX) while 450MW (SECI-X) project would also see PPAs being completed in the current quarter.

