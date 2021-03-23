Rising global prices, ethanol production aiding market sentiment on sugar stocks

MUMBAI: Domestic sugar companies have struggled on the profitably front over past few years, given surplus production and depressed prices in the country. India's sugar output is now pegged at 30.2 million tonne for the 2020-21 season, lower than the earlier estimate of 31.4 million tonne, which was up 14% year-on-year. With domestic demand at 26 million tonne and carry forward stocks of 10.6 million tonne, another year of surplus is a foregone conclusion.