Rising growth expectations from Dr Lal PathLabs; execution holds the key

Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd stock prices have almost doubled from March lows and are trading near fresh highs seen recently. The stock remains in favour, while looking at the improving growth prospects for one of the leading diagnostic majors in the country. The rising footfalls at hospitals, doctors’ clinic is helping drive non-covid testing revenues as covid testing continues contributing to revenue growth. The pandemic has also meant a significant shift in business from unorganized to organized sector benefitting Dr Lal. The company has been expanding footprint across the rest of India, while reducing its dependence on Delhi NCR, to drive growth. Its current business scenario offers significant organic and inorganic growth opportunities.

“We believe Dr Lal would benefit the most with multiple growth levers such as the faster shift of the unorganised business to organised players in the current scenario, potential consolidation in the industry via inorganic or partnership route and shift towards home collection tests," said, analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd.

Also Read | Turnout modest for second covid shot

The company’s December quarter performance held testimony as Dr Lal witnessed a speedy recovery in non-COVID revenues. Non-COVID revenues grew 8.3% YoY during the December quarter. Compare this to declines of 37.6% and 5.0% seen during Q1 and Q2, respectively, the growth in a historically weak Q3 impressed. As non-COVID revenues normalized, the support provided by COVID-19 testing helped in reporting 38.0% revenue growth. The COVID testing, however, is likely to have peaked out in November say analyst, and is expected to decline further in subsequent quarters. Hence sustainability of overall growth momentum needs to be watched for.

Meanwhile, the company’s efforts to broaden the base revenue mix between various geographies continued to yield results. Contribution from the rest of India (ex-Delhi-NCR) had gone up from 59% to 64% on year-to-date basis as per the company.

The company continues to expand its footprint and target expansions across southern and western India. Dr Lal PathLabs management in the post-results conference call had said that “Our initiative of acquiring a few small-size labs, through our subsidiary, PathLabs Unifiers has gathered momentum and has achieved a meaningful scale as of now". The company planned setting two reference labs, one each in Mumbai and Bengaluru, and expanding feeder network of collection centres and satellite labs, exploring both organic and inorganic opportunities.

“We like Dr Lal’s strategy to expand its network organically in west and south along with looking out for inorganic opportunities," said analysts at Nomura Global Markets Research.

As growth opportunities remain large, the company is exploring both organic and inorganic routes to fuel growth. However, the stock is now trading 58 times FY22 earnings estimates of ICICI Securities Ltd. These premium valuations allow limited scope for error on execution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via