Coal India Ltd is likely to see more demand shocks this fiscal year as demand for electricity is expected to remain muted following the lockdown. The stock has underperformed the broader market in the past one year, tumbling 41% against the 22% fall in the Nifty 50 index.

Due to the lockdown, several major factories that consume power have been shut down. This has resulted in lower offtake of coal for thermal power. In fact, March is considered a seasonally better month, but coal offtake fell sharply 10.3% year-on-year to 53.5 million tonnes.

Further, this has also impacted offtake for the year. In fact, after many years, this is the first time Coal India has seen slippages in its offtake. In FY20, its offtake shrank 4.3% year-on-year.

Additionally, the company produced about 602 million tonnes of coal. Given the lower electricity demand, the government’s target of about 750 million tonnes of coal production in FY21 for the state-run miner is likely to fall short.

All this is leading analysts to scale down volume targets for FY21.

Not fired up.

“Possibility of extended lockdowns and the gradual normalisation of economic activity would hurt power consumption in 1HFY21. This would impact coal volumes and pricing (e-auctions) in the near term. We cut our FY21 volume growth, to factor in near-term demand loss and slow recovery during FY21," said analysts at IIFL Securities Ltd in a recent note to clients.

What could further hit volumes is the increase in coal inventory not only with Coal India but also with power generating firms. In fact, Coal India’s inventory levels are at an all-time high of 75 million tonnes. Power generating firms have stored coal to last for about 28 days. This is significantly higher than an average of about 11 days of coal inventory. Besides, coal-based power generation has seen a decline lately.

In addition, several engines of the domestic economy are likely to see a slower start even after the lockdown is lifted. Hence, analysts are in fact pencilling in a lower power demand for the first half of FY21. That would keep thermal power take-off a tad slow, which would impact coal demand further.

However, one positive is that some of the production bottlenecks that crimped coal production have been removed with output increasing about 6.5% year-on-year in March. It shows that Coal India would be able to ramp up production this year on additional demand.

Meanwhile, Coal India has a large pile of cash on its books worth about ₹30,000 crore and that may just keep some ambers burning for its investors.