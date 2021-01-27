Rising margins, continued deleveraging keeps outlook upbeat for JSPL

The strong steel demand and realizations coupled with benefits on expanded capacities meant Jindal Steel and Power Ltd (JSPL) reported the strongest quarterly performance. The December quarter saw steel realization rise by ₹6,200 (up 14% sequentially) to ₹49,029. The benefits of iron-ore inventory at Sarda mines meant that the company was isolated from the impact of rising iron-ore prices.

Strong steel demand drove up sales volume to 1.88 Million Tonne (up 12% year-on-year) aided by a capacity ramp-up at its Angul Plant. The sales on a sequential basis declined 3% but were primarily led by lower steel exports. Exports declined to 21% compared to 38% in Q2 FY21. Even pallet sales declined due to higher captive consumption. Nevertheless, lower exports and rising captive consumption bode well for the company’s profitability. Exports derive lower margins compared to domestic sales.

Rising volumes, realizations, and cost controls meant that the standalone steel segment reported strong performance. JSPL standalone posted gross revenue of Rs. 9,906 crore, up 31% year-on-year and 11% sequentially. Improved product mix and better efficiencies helped JSPL standalone record Ebitda at Rs. 3,908 crore that grew almost three folds compared to the year-ago quarter and was up 61% sequentially. The net profits at ₹2,226 crore, grew 2.2 times over the previous quarter, and more than 22 times compared to the year-ago quarter.

Company reported Ebitda/ton at Rs20,800, up 157% year-on-year and 65% sequentially. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities had estimated the company's per tonne Ebitda at Rs16,300.

Although power businesses remain a weak link, they nevertheless, benefited from higher Plant Load Factor (PLF), though reported numbers were impacted by provisions. With strong earnings and controlled capex the company is deleveraging fast. The start of operations in the Gare Palma IV/1 coal block, expected by Q2 FY22, will boost power PLF significantly and improve profitability further, say analysts.

Moving forward, firm steel prices and strong demand bode well for the company. The company may report stronger performance in the ongoing (January- March) quarter. Analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities say steel margins should further expand but also peak out in Q4 FY21. They have increased their consolidated Ebitda estimates by 34%/14%/13% for FY2021/22/23 respectively, mainly led by higher steel margins.

Meanwhile, net debt fell by ₹3288 crore sequentially to ₹25621 crore which implies a net debt/ Ebitda of 2.35x. The declining debt with rising cash flows will drive the company’s prospects further. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd say JSPL is the least levered Indian steel company and expect its net debt to fall further to ₹18300 crore (1.6x of Ebitda) by 22 March, which should drive a re-rating.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via