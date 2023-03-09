Rising odds of policy uncertainty1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 08:37 PM IST
India’s Economic Policy Uncertainty Index surged in February. This was mainly due to tighter liquidity conditions in the country, after a spate of interest rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India.
In an era of data-dependent global central banks, change is the only constant. The US Federal Reserve (Fed) chairman Jerome Powell’s latest comments on potentially higher and faster interest rate hikes has left global equity investors tizzy. Powell’s testimony to the Congress this week was more hawkish than his earlier commentary in February. Since the battle against inflation doesn’t seem to be over yet, the market is now fretting about more rate hikes.
