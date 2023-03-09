Rising odds of policy uncertainty

Meanwhile, so far this calendar year, the Indian equity market has been a laggard, with the MSCI India Index falling 5.2%, trailing some Asian counterparts such as China, which have risen during this period. It has also underperformed MSCI Asia ex-Japan and MSCI World indices. For India, among the dampeners were a rout in Adani Group stocks. Also, the December quarter corporate earnings performance was largely a mixed bag. Amid this, an increased tightening of monetary policy conditions would not do any good to the already muted investor sentiment. While valuations have moderated from the peaks, they are still pricey. At one-year forward price-to-earnings multiple, MSCI India is trading at 17.2 times, higher than MSCI Asia ex-Japan and MSCI Emerging Markets indices.