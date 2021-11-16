Rising realizations buoy ONGC despite production issues

ONGC’s crude realization rose 67.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 6% sequentially to $69.36 a barrel. This helped gross revenues rise to 45.9% y-o-y and operating profit see a sharp uptick of 56% despite production challenges. Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said, “We expect oil price realization to increase to $69 a barrel in FY22 and $71 a barrel in FY23 versus $44 a barrel in FY21, given the expected global economic rebound, post covid." Domestic gas prices too have been revised upwards during the second half of FY22 by 62% to $2.9 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from $1.79/mmBtu earlier. Given the rising global gas prices, analysts expect further price hikes during the next six-monthly review. Those at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd estimate a gas price of $6.5/mmBtu for FY23/24.