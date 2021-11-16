Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Mark To Market /  Rising realizations buoy ONGC despite production issues

Rising realizations buoy ONGC despite production issues

Analysts believe that oil and gas production may normalize in the coming quarters but the mood is cautious. 
1 min read . 11:32 PM IST Ujjval Jauhari

ONGC’s crude realization from nominated blocks rose 67.6% y-o-y and 6% sequentially to $69.36 a barrel

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Rising global crude oil prices may be hurting most sectors, but for India’s largest upstream oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), it came as a welcome offsetting factor against production challenges. Indeed, ONGC’s September quarter performance showed crude realizations surged even as oil and gas production wobbled. The upshot is that analysts have increased the firm’s earnings per share estimates. Those at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd have raised FY22 and FY23 standalone earnings by 22% and 11%, respectively.

Rising global crude oil prices may be hurting most sectors, but for India’s largest upstream oil and gas producer Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd (ONGC), it came as a welcome offsetting factor against production challenges. Indeed, ONGC’s September quarter performance showed crude realizations surged even as oil and gas production wobbled. The upshot is that analysts have increased the firm’s earnings per share estimates. Those at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd have raised FY22 and FY23 standalone earnings by 22% and 11%, respectively.

View Full Image
Healthy show
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Healthy show
Click on the image to enlarge
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

ONGC’s crude realization rose 67.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) and 6% sequentially to $69.36 a barrel. This helped gross revenues rise to 45.9% y-o-y and operating profit see a sharp uptick of 56% despite production challenges. Analysts at HDFC Securities Ltd said, “We expect oil price realization to increase to $69 a barrel in FY22 and $71 a barrel in FY23 versus $44 a barrel in FY21, given the expected global economic rebound, post covid." Domestic gas prices too have been revised upwards during the second half of FY22 by 62% to $2.9 per metric million British thermal unit (mmBtu) from $1.79/mmBtu earlier. Given the rising global gas prices, analysts expect further price hikes during the next six-monthly review. Those at HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Pvt. Ltd estimate a gas price of $6.5/mmBtu for FY23/24.

Meanwhile, crude oil production fell 3.8% y-o-y and gas production was down 7% y-o-y. ONGC attributed this to conditions created by cyclone Tauktae and the impact of covid-19. Analysts believe that oil and gas production may normalize in the coming quarters but the mood is cautious. Those at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect ONGC’s gas production to post a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7% over FY21-24.

MINT PREMIUM See All

What the SC order on RERA means for homebuyers

Inside TCS’ quandary on buy versus build

Sensex Ends 396 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 18,000; ...

The Fastest Way to Lose All Your Wealth is...

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!