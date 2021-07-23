Rising stress shadows Federal Bank’s robust operating metrics

The lender had to set 45% more provisions than it did a year ago because overall stressed assets rose to 2.24% of the loan book, 110 basis points higher than a year ago. Gross bad loan ratio, too, inched up to 3.5%. As expected, bulk of the stress emerged from small business and loans to self-employed customers that were distressed during the second wave of the pandemic. The increase in provisioning led to 8% year-on-year and 23% sequential drop in net profit. Notwithstanding an all-time high operating profit, Federal Bank failed to meet street expectations on net profit.

The June quarter performance of a handful of lenders regarded as most conservative in their approach to risk has revealed a deeper impact of the second wave on asset quality. Investors should note that lenders do not have the support of moratorium this time and the stress is clearly visible on their books. Federal Bank has also joined its peers in showing an increase in stressed loans. The bank said that the second wave has impacted asset quality in a big way although the intensity is less than the corresponding quarter a year ago. It is clear that the second wave has nipped the nascent recovery in both growth and asset quality of lenders.

One detail, though, should worry investors of banks. Federal Bank chose to make provisions against gold loans, the safest segment because of instances where borrowers were unable to repay instalments. “We did not want to go down the road of auctioning gold and recovering, and chose to give customers more time," said managing director and chief executive officer Shyam Srinivasan in a media call. The lender is confident that the quality of the gold loan portfolio is pristine and this stress may abate. That said, this shows the extent of distress among borrowers in the country due to the second wave.

The lender expects slippages to stabilize in the coming quarters but a potential third wave increases uncertainties. Ergo, the management was wary of giving clear guidance. What works for the bank is that its provisioning coverage ratio is at a comfortable 65% and its capital adequacy ratio in excess of 14% should give investors enough confidence.

