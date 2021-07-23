Rising stress shadows Federal Bank’s robust operating metrics

The June quarter performance of a handful of lenders regarded as most conservative in their approach to risk has revealed a deeper impact of the second wave on asset quality. Investors should note that lenders do not have the support of moratorium this time and the stress is clearly visible on their books. Federal Bank has also joined its peers in showing an increase in stressed loans. The bank said that the second wave has impacted asset quality in a big way although the intensity is less than the corresponding quarter a year ago. It is clear that the second wave has nipped the nascent recovery in both growth and asset quality of lenders.