Rising temperatures improve the cool quotient of AC stocks

To be sure, even as Voltas appears to be on a relatively better footing, valuations seem to be capturing a good share of the optimism. Based on Bloomberg data, the Voltas stock trades at nearly 45 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. While demand remains robust, investors would do well to track the impact of rising commodity prices on profit margins. To offset cost pressures, companies have taken price hikes. “Normally, we would have built-in a higher margin assumption given the shift to higher-value products. Given the rise in commodity prices, we refrain for now and will look for direction in 4Q results," said Jefferies’ analysts.