After announcing strong volume growth for the month of March, NMDC Ltd’s announcement on price hikes has boosted investor sentiments further. NMDC shares hit a new 52-week high this week. Notably, the stock is up more than 83% from its lows in September.

The strong steel demand in the country is driving demand for iron ore, the key raw material used for manufacturing steel. This is boosting the prospects of NMDC, the country’s largest iron-ore producer. The company’s iron-ore sales in the month of March saw a 51.1% growth year-on-year. While the same may also have been aided by the low base of last year, quarterly sales (January-March) were up 19% sequentially. Notably, the company ended FY21 with sales volume growth of 5.6% year-on-year to 33.27 million tonnes. This is despite the first quarter of FY21 being almost a washout due to pandemic-related lockdowns.

Demand momentum is expected to remain strong led by growing steel sales volumes. Notably, supplies in the domestic arena are limited and international iron-ore prices continue to remain firm, limiting imports. International iron-ore prices have more than doubled since October and are now at close to $170 a tonne.

NMDC’s iron-ore volumes would also get a boost from the restart of the Donimalai mine in Karnataka. The company had earlier adjusted its prices downwards earlier, owing to the increase in supplies due to the restart of Donimalai mine. However, helped by firm international prices and strong demand in the country, the company has raised its prices starting March again. It has announced a second price hike in April. The current iron ore lump/fines prices are 51%/35% higher versus the average price seen in FY21, say analysts. Needless to say, this will drive the company’s profitability. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd expect NMDC’s realizations to jump 33% YoY (5% sequentially) with the benefit of December'20 price hikes reflecting in 4QFY21. With this company is expected to report EBITDA growth of 126% YoY during Q4FY21 and net profit is to improve 447% YoY and 16% sequentially as per Antique’s estimates.

The rising premiums for mine renewals, however, is a key concern for the company. Various state governments are contemplating levying additional premium on NMDC’s renewed mining leases. Nevertheless, with tailwinds being provided by rising realisations and improving volumes, these concerns are beings hrugged off for now. Analysts at Sharekhan say that the robust pricing environment and volume growth bode well for steady EBITDA during FY22 and FY23 despite assuming a higher royalty premium of 22.5% for the entire production of NMDC.

