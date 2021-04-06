Rising volumes, price hikes drive NMDC to new highs

NMDC’s iron-ore volumes would also get a boost from the restart of the Donimalai mine in Karnataka. The company had earlier adjusted its prices downwards earlier, owing to the increase in supplies due to the restart of Donimalai mine. However, helped by firm international prices and strong demand in the country, the company has raised its prices starting March again. It has announced a second price hike in April. The current iron ore lump/fines prices are 51%/35% higher versus the average price seen in FY21, say analysts. Needless to say, this will drive the company’s profitability. Analysts at Antique Stock Broking Ltd expect NMDC’s realizations to jump 33% YoY (5% sequentially) with the benefit of December'20 price hikes reflecting in 4QFY21. With this company is expected to report EBITDA growth of 126% YoY during Q4FY21 and net profit is to improve 447% YoY and 16% sequentially as per Antique’s estimates.

