Rising yields turn the tide for India’s  corporate bond  market

This tide may be turning now. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) shows banks have reduced their investments in corporate bonds and debentures in the past two months. Total investment in corporate bonds by banks was down to ₹5.64 trillion by February-end, a 3.5% fall in two months. That dragged down the non-SLR (statutory liquidity ratio) investment which includes commercial paper and shares by 2.2% for the same period.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in