MUMBAI: Rites Ltd’s overall annual results were decent with the company managing to pip its guidance given last year. That pushed up the stock about 4% on Thursday. But the latest Q4 numbers showed that execution is not easy during covid-19 times, and could impact the growth bandwagon in the coming year.

In fact, order execution in the fourth quarter was a whit slow with revenues sliding 22% year-on-year as the lockdown put the brakes on the pace of execution. Slower revenue growth had cut into fourth-quarter margins. Higher fixed costs pulled down Ebitda about 12% y-o-y. Ebitda is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

Note that FY20's good growth numbers came on the back of decent execution in the first nine months of FY20. Revenues till December 2019 grew at about 43% y-o-y.

But the coming year will pose a huge challenge. The management has not “guided" to a revenue target due to the impact of covid-19. Execution has been slow with billings in some of its verticals having taken a hit in the first quarter. Further, higher fixed costs would also be a drag on margins.

Some of the impact of the higher costs was already visible last year. “Margins have eroded to 23% in FY20, down 750bps annually. Worse, the company talks of 15-20% EBIT margin in days to come. Even if the other segment margins are pared by a whisker, compression in export margins can impact overall FY21E EBIT margin by 500bps," said analysts at Antique Broking in a note to clients.

Besides, the order book growth trend has also slowed. Rites orders of about ₹6,223 crore at the beginning of the year grew by a mere 2% over last year. Some orders from the Railways have been delayed due to a change in policy, and that’s now likely in the second half.

In addition, the orders are coming in a mostly low margin, according to analysts. High margin orders have slowed. In its consultancy division, Rites has bid for metro rail projects and new airport projects. The management has said that hopes to recover the fixed costs in the rest of the year through savings and cost reductions where possible

As things stand, the higher costs impact on margins will drag down profits considerably this year even though Rites has a decent order book and revenue expectation for about two years. While the scrip quotes at a PE of 10 for FY20, with earnings contracting next year, forward valuations will also swell considerably. As revenue growth will be flat or even lower this year, the Rites stock may lack the steam for a further run ahead.

