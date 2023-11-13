Rivals may dull Muthoot’s shine
Summary
- The challenge for Muthoot is to maintain its loan growth and margin expansion simultaneously. Here, competition, rising cost of funds and elevated operating expenses pose as key hurdles.
Gold is a safe haven in tough times and the ongoing geopolitical tensions could keep the yellow metal pricey. In turn, this should drive demand for gold loan providers such as Muthoot Finance Ltd. But so far in this financial year, Muthoot has lost some of its spark with sequentially declining gold loan assets under management (AUM) growth and contracting net interest margin (NIM). The challenge for Muthoot is to maintain its loan growth and margin expansion simultaneously. Here, competition, rising cost of funds and elevated operating expenses pose as key hurdles.