Rivals may dull Muthoot’s shine

Muthoot’s diversification to other lending segments will also be monitored, given the cyclical nature of the gold lending business. Its consolidated AUM rose 24% year-on-year in Q2FY24. The management aims at a gradual calibrated growth in non-gold loan business comprising microfinance, housing finance, vehicle loans, personal loans and corporate loans. Over the next five years, Muthoot is keen on increasing the proportion of non-gold businesses to 18% from present 13%, the management said. While the company is taking steps in the right direction, the measures would yield results over a period of time, leaving limited triggers for the stock in the near term.