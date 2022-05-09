RJio's subscriber loss pain to end soon, but Airtel seen on better footing

"With subscriber clean-up nearing its end, subscriber additions should improve from FY23," analysts at Jefferies India Pvt Ltd said in a report on 8 May. The report further added that a pick up in Jio' subscriber additions from 1Q should bode well for the tariff environment in the future. In Q4, Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) at Rs167.6 per subscriber per month, improved 21.3% year-on-year. This was aided by tariff hikes announced in December 2021 and clean-up of inactive subscribers.

