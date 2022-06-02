The road to a meaningful recovery for two-wheelers is long

“Higher inflation has a notable impact on 2W demand as this is a price sensitive segment. Also, while fuel prices have reduced, they are still elevated when compared to prices in 2019," said Mitul Shah, head of research, Reliance Securities Ltd. Further, the penetration level in this segment is relatively high. 2W monthly volumes are expected to increase sequentially but it will take some more time before it reaches 2019 levels, he said.