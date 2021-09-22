Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Mark To Market >Robinhood to begin testing crypto wallets, with broader launch in early 2022

Robinhood to begin testing crypto wallets, with broader launch in early 2022

Premium
Robinhood customers can also join a wait list for future access to the wallets as part of a phased rollout
1 min read . 07:08 PM IST John McCrank, Reuters

Robinhood Markets said today it plans to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets next month, with a broader rollout in early 2022, allowing its users to move supported digital currencies in and out of their brokerage accounts

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW YORK : Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it plans to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets next month, with a broader rollout in early 2022, allowing its users to move supported digital currencies in and out of their brokerage accounts.

Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it plans to begin testing cryptocurrency wallets next month, with a broader rollout in early 2022, allowing its users to move supported digital currencies in and out of their brokerage accounts.

The Menlo Park-based retail brokerage currently allows buying, selling and holding of certain cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and dogecoin, and last quarter saw crypto transactions exceed equities transactions for the first time.

The Menlo Park-based retail brokerage currently allows buying, selling and holding of certain cryptocurrencies, like bitcoin and dogecoin, and last quarter saw crypto transactions exceed equities transactions for the first time.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Customers of Robinhood, which benefited from a boom in retail trading during the pandemic, have long asked for crypto wallets, which would allow them to participate more broadly in blockchain-based ecosystems, such as buying virtual assets like non-fungible tokens (NTFs) on the Ethereum network.

"This is the natural next step for us when we think about democratizing finance for all, being able to have a lot more people from a lot of different contexts participate in this emerging market, and wallets are the key," Aparna Chennapragada, Robinhood's chief product officer, said in an interview."

The company plans to survey its current crypto-trading customers, which make up around 60% of the app's 21.3 million active users, and pick small group of respondents to begin testing the new wallets and provide feedback, Chennapragada said.

Robinhood customers can also join a wait list for future access to the wallets as part of a phased rollout, she said.

The wallets will include security features such as identity verification, multi-factor authentication, and email and phone verification to keep coins safe from hacks and other threats, the company said.

"One of the things we've been trying to do is make sure that this is built safely, built securely," which was one of the main challenges in developing the new feature, said Chennapragada.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Indian indices end flat; Nestlé, HDFC and ICICI Bank am ...

Premium

6 companies where promoters pledged more than 50% stake

Premium

India puts up good show in EM league table as Asian pee ...

Premium

Here are the big buyers ready to pay $1 billion for Ramky Enviro

Robinhood said it would maintain 0% commissions for crypto trades once the wallets are launched. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!