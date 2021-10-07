Jewellery and watch maker Titan Company Ltd has made a comeback and how! Robust recovery in its key business segments in the September quarter has sent the stock soaring on the exchanges. The stock rose nearly 10% in Thursday's opening trade and touched a new 52-week high of Rs2362 on the NSE. With that, the market capitalisation of this Tata group stock surpassed the Rs2 trillion mark.

In its pre-quarterly update for Q2FY22, the company said that it has witnessed a strong recovery in demand across its consumer businesses after the impact of second wave of the coronavirus pandemic faded, with sales growing swiftly above or close to pre-pandemic levels in most divisions. Its key jewellery segment reported a 78% year-on-year growth in Q2FY22, excluding bullion sales.

According to analysts at Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd, Titan's Q2 business update highlights a robust recovery and a strong performance across divisions, with the jewelry division reporting a two-year CAGR of 32%. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate.

Titan said that most of its stores are now fully operational, barring a few in select towns facing localised restrictions, with overall store operation days exceeding 90% in the September quarter. Further, the company said that apart from its thrust on digital and omni channels, it also accelerated its retail network expansion in 2QFY22. In the jewellery segment, Titan added 13 stores in 2QFY22, taking the total store count to 414.

The Emkay report further added that network expansion has also been accelerated during the quarter. "Full unlocking and the upcoming festive/wedding season are likely to further boost revenues in the coming quarters and may offer more upside," said the report dated 6 October.

Clearly, the Street has given a thumb up to the company's solid pace of recovery. However, investors should note that margins would see some compression in the September quarter given the lower contribution of the high margin-generating studded jewellery business. Nonetheless, the strong topline growth would still drive sharp Ebitda growth, analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said in a report. Ebitda is short for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization.

