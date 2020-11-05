Robust decorative paint sale brightens Kansai’s Q2 as industrials remain dull

MUMBAI: Kansai Nerolac Ltd reported double-digit volume growth in its decorative paints segment for the September quarter, driven by pent-up demand in smaller cities and towns ahead of the festival season.

Larger peer and market leader in decorative paints Asian Paints Ltd had also posted double-digit volume growth in the September quarter. So, analysts were anticipating a similar performance from peers Berger Paints India Ltd and Kansai on volume growth.

In a post earnings conference call, the management said decorative paints saw a 15% year-on-year volumes growth in Q2FY21. Value growth for this segment stood at 7% y-o-y. Higher sales of economy paints such as putty was one of factors which has resulted in a wide gap between volumes and value growth, the management said. Secondly, in a bid to remain competitive, Kansai tweaked dealer discounts in some markets.

While demand in tier-1 and metros is still recovering to base levels, tier-2,3 and 4 cities have continued to drive sales growth, the management said. Kansai continues to sharpen its focus on this segment by launching new products in the adjacent categories, it added.

Analysts say Kansai's efforts to expand in the decorative segment would help reduce its dependence on industrial paints, which has been a drag on its earnings for some time now. However, given the intense competition in categories such as primers and waterproofing, it would take a while for benefits of diversification to reflect in earnings.

Kansai’s industrial paints segment, which contributes more than 40% to its overall revenues, continued to lose colour. Volumes in this segment declined in the September quarter as well, however, the gap is narrowing, the management said.

Demand for industrial paints was muted in July and August, but picked up in September, the management said. With auto sales improving, especially passenger car vehicles, auto paints demand is poised to improve, it added. Auto paints has the highest revenue share in Kansai's industrial paints business. Maruti Suzuki Ltd is the company’s biggest client.

With improving sales of consumer durables, the management expects demand for powder coating for appliances to recover. Demand for niche industrial paints such as powder coatings, coil coatings, bridges & pipe coatings, etc, is also expected to recover as business normalcy resumes across sectors, the management said.

Meanwhile, with raw material costs firming up and volatility in foreign exchange, some pressure on margins is likely. Kansai’s gross margins were up by 90 basis points y-o-y, but declined by more than 200bps sequentiallty to 39.2% One basis point is one hundreth of a percentage point

