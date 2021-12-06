Business activity has recovered, but what about jobs?

“Improvement in hiring has also been lopsided, as few cyclical sectors fare better than the rest, such as ITES/computer software sectors. Elsewhere, with more than two-thirds of the work force being self-employed and casual labour, dependence on regular employment (as most are without social/protection benefits) is high," the Singapore-based bank said in a report on 2 December. The report said that though the unemployment rate has fallen to pre-covid levels, the total number of people employed is below January 2020 levels, with the urban sector faring a shade better than rural.

