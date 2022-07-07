Robust performance in Q1FY23 bodes well for Phoenix Mills stock

Given the revival in company's business momentum, analysts at ICICI Securities Ltd expect the company to achieve a 14% rental income CAGR (ex-new Kolkata asset) over FY20-25E, resulting in Rs1,950 crore of rental income in FY25E compared to around Rs1000 crore in FY20. CAGR is short for compounded annual growth rate. "We like Phoenix because it has a strong brand recall and is the market leader in malls across India, has a strong pipeline of projects and is a derivative play on the Indian consumption story," said the ICICI Securities report. That said, the domestic brokerage house cautioned that fresh Covid wave impacting mall consumption and fall in mall occupancy and rental remain key risks.