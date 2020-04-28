Ambuja Cements Ltd’s March quarter (Q1CY20) results beat estimates on all counts. The firm’s operating performance got a leg up from firm cement prices that perked up realisations and lower input costs.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) margin for standalone operations surged by 560 basis points year-on-year (YoY) to 21.9% beating Bloomberg’s consensus estimate of 18.9%.

This was in spite of the 10% YoY dip in sales volume, which was expected on account of the lockdown. Fortunately, the 7% expansion in realisations offset this, albeit partially. So, net revenue was marginally lower than the year-ago period, although ahead of what most analysts had pencilled.

Of course, Ambuja gained from lower power and fuel costs, an industry-wide phenomenon seen in the last couple of quarters. “Per unit power and fuel cost at INR976/t (-12% y-y, -5% quarter-on-quarter) was a sharp 11% below our estimates, driven by low fuel cost, plant efficiency and supply chain optimisation," stated a report by Nomura Research on the results.

The upshot: Ebitda for the quarter jumped 30% to ₹603.3 crore, which was also 15% above the Bloomberg estimate. Net profit of ₹399 crore was also higher than forecasts although it fell by 6.3% YoY. Explaining the drop, Binod Modi, analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd said, "muted net profit is mainly due to higher other income in the previous year, as it booked dividend income from ACC."

Industry experts expect hiccups such as migrant labour and the onset of monsoon will dampen demand for cement in the near term. “We assume a cement demand contraction of 20-25% in 2020, and see downside risk if the lockdown is extended," said the Nomura report.

Ambuja’s stock, which trades at ₹173 apiece, has recovered along with other cement shares after the lockdown was eased for construction activity.

