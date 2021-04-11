Robust sales, price hikes to drive earnings of steel companies

On a y-o-y basis, JSPL is leading the pack with sales volumes growth of around 35.5% at the standalone level. This, however, is being helped by expanded capacities and a low base of last year. Tata Steel India, JSW Steel and SAIL are to report robust growth of 6.4% to 15.8% y-o-y. Steel demand in the June quarter is expected to continue being supported by an increase in construction activity before the onset of monsoon. The strong recovery in automobile sales remains supportive for demand for flat products and prices as well.

