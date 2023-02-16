Robust Dec quarter margin a shot in the arm for PI Industries
A favourable product mix and operating leverage helped margin performance.With stable commodities prices and better operating efficiencies, the management expects to maintain the Ebitda margin at 23-24%.
PI Industries Ltd shares have risen by 11% since the company announced its December quarter results (Q3FY23) on Tuesday after market hours.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×