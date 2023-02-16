Robust  Dec  quarter  margin  a  shot  in  the  arm for  PI Industries

Prashant Biyani, vice president, institutional equity, Elara Capital, said, “While we are expecting 24% margin band to be maintained, it could see a marginal improvement in H2FY24. But since many geographies are having surplus channel inventory globally, it has potential to impact PI Industries business in FY24, and we may revise the estimates at that time." The management expects to maintain revenue growth of over 20%. Here, the launch of new products should help. In the nine-month ended December, PI Industries has commercialized three new products in its exports business and seven in domestic agri brands. In Q3, the company derived about 82% of its revenue from exports, which saw a growth of 23% y-o-y. This was driven by 9% volume growth and 14% growth coming from price, currency and favourable product mix. The segment has seen an uptick in custom synthesis manufacturing (CSM) exports order book to about $1.8 billion, which offers good visibility. Domestic revenues were subdued, growing by just about 2% due to adverse weather conditions and higher channel inventory. Overall revenue growth stood at 19% to ₹1,613 crore, missing analysts’ expectations. However, better margin performance meant Ebitda growth was relatively higher at 40%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}