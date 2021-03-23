Role of institutional investors in the ‘pop and drop’ saga of India’s IPOs

In the case of Bectors Food, a Franklin India fund absorbed nearly all of the shares sold by other anchor allottees. However, there was no additional buying from foreign investors and the stock has fallen over 40% from its listing day price. For Burger King, there was buying from the government of Singapore and Valiant Mauritius Partners, both of which had also been allotted shares during the IPO. On listing day, Valiant bought 2.5 million shares of Burger King at ₹130, according to data on the exchanges. Investors were enthused by the large purchase. However, its average cost of acquisition, including its earlier purchases during the IPO, was only ₹76 apiece, slightly higher than the IPO price of ₹60.