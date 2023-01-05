Rosy credit outlook may fail to lift NBFCs’ margin woes in 2023

Also, Q3 is a seasonally strong quarter for the NBFCs due to the festive season. Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd expect asset quality improvement across the board, except potentially for LIC Housing Finance Ltd, where there could still be slippages from the restructured pool of advances. “Lower bounce rates, higher collections, and customer settlements would likely translate into an improvement in gross stage 3 and sequential decline in credit costs," said the report. Gross stage 3 are potentially risky assets. That said, the sector faces a crucial risk in the form of rising cost of funds, which points to net interest margin (NIM) pressure. A lag in transmission of repo rate hikes aided NIM for the sector in the recent quarters, but that is poised to change.