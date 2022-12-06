Rough ride for Bajaj as export engine sputters3 min read . Updated: 06 Dec 2022, 10:18 PM IST
In recent months, the performance of export volumes has been nothing to write home about, adding to the automaker’s woes
In recent months, the performance of export volumes has been nothing to write home about, adding to the automaker’s woes
For Bajaj Auto Ltd, 2022 has been a rocky road. Firstly, domestic demand for two-wheelers (2W) has been weak, with rural markets yet to catch up. Secondly, in recent months, the performance of export volumes has been nothing to write home about, adding to the automaker’s woes. Note that in the first half of calendar year 2022 (H1CY22), strong export markets were one saving grace for the company, given the weakness in domestic markets. In short, investors in the Bajaj Auto stock have both domestic and export worries.