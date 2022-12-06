Rough ride for Bajaj as export engine sputters

Of course, dull export markets had a negative bearing on peers as well. Export volumes of TVS Motor Co. Ltd and Hero MotoCorp Ltd fell by about 12% and 46% y-o-y, respectively, last month. However, Bajaj’s earnings are likely to be the most impacted here. This is because the export business is a high-margin one, and Bajaj derives a large portion of its volumes from this segment. For perspective, in FY22, exports formed about 57% of Bajaj’s total 2W volumes. This compares to around 35% for TVS and 6% for Hero. In FY23 year-to-date (till November), Bajaj’s 2W export volume share stands at nearly 49% versus 28% for TVS and 3.4% for Hero. Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd expects Bajaj’s 2W export volumes to drop by 14% y-o-y in FY23 after clocking a 22% growth in FY22.